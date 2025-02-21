9H Digital delivers scalable ticketing platform for the landmark Islamic Arts Biennale 2025

The Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 is a landmark event on the global cultural calendar, set to welcome over 800,000 attendees between January 25 and May 25, 2025 at the iconic Western Hajj Terminal in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport. This second edition of the Biennale dives deep into how faith is experienced, expressed, and celebrated through feeling, thinking, and making.

To support the festival’s ambitious vision, 9H Digital engineered an innovative website and ticketing platform built for scale, security, and seamless performance. Designed to handle massive traffic loads without a hitch, the system safeguards sensitive user and payment data while delivering a frictionless experience across all devices. Acting as the digital backbone of the event, it streamlines event registration, ticket sales, and attendee tracking—ensuring efficiency for both organizers and visitors. Recognising the critical need for a robust on-site check-in system, the 9H team delivered a solution that guarantees smooth operations from start to finish.

“As we integrated advanced digital solutions with the Biennale’s artistic mission, we took pride in contributing to a world-class event that is driving cultural dialogue and artistic innovation on an unprecedented scale,” says Benji Borg, Chief Executive Officer, 9H.

Featuring over 30 artists from Saudi Arabia and around the world, the Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 is more than an event – it’s a catalyst for new discourse on Islamic art. By juxtaposing contemporary and newly commissioned works with historical objects, the Biennale explores spirituality, identity, and the interplay between past and present. This dynamic cultural exchange fosters cross-border connections, reshaping the global understanding of Islamic art and culture.

More than 30 major international institutions – from Denmark and Egypt to India, Indonesia, and the United States – are participating, cementing the Biennale’s status as a truly global event. Visitors will also have the rare opportunity to see objects from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, adding another layer of depth to the experience.

For more details and to secure your tickets, visit the official website at biennale.org.sa/en.