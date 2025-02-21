Customised loans from BOV for medical and cosmetic procedures

Local and international trends show an ever-growing demand for medical and cosmetic procedures. People of all ages are taking up such procedures, from younger individuals looking for preventative, anti-ageing solutions to an older generation aiming to maintain a youthful appearance. Other individuals seek interventions for medical reasons, as a way of managing the physical impact that may result from some more serious health issues. With more and more people now choosing to take medical and cosmetic procedures, the need for easily accessible financing also increases.

Bank of Valletta offers tailored-made personal loans specifically to finance the treatment of medical or cosmetic procedures. Offered at a low competitive interest rate, the BOV Personal Loan for Medical and Cosmetic Procedures requires no initial contributions, with the Bank offering full financing at an affordable monthly repayment scheme which can extend up to 15 years depending on the loan amount. Additionally, as with all personal loans offered by Bank of Valletta, the medical and cosmetic loan comes with a free life cover (The benefit of the free life cover applies on the loan balance up to a maximum of €25,000 per loan until age 69 (inclusive) or until the loan account is closed, whichever is earlier. Terms & Conditions apply) applicable on the loan balance up to a maximum of €25,000.

Speaking about the Bank’s product offer and the promotional campaign behind it, BOV Head of Consumer Finance, Ruth Camilleri said that the Bank tailors its suite of products to market trends, presenting customers with a holistic approach to their finances at every step of their journey. “The BOV Personal Loan is a flexible solution that offers easy access to finance for various purposes, from purchasing vehicles, investing in green energy solutions, to travelling and other purposes. The extension of the loan for medical or cosmetic treatments now fills the gap created by evolving market trends. The BOV Personal Loan offers flexibility and accessibility, covering all related costs without the need for an initial contribution or down payment. The interest rate offered is also very competitive and the repayment term is spread over a longer period. This is certainly a much-need solution that reduces the financial burden normally associated with medical or cosmetic treatments, both locally and overseas.”

Full terms and conditions, product details and registration form can be found at: BOV Personal Loan.