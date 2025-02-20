Eden Leisure Foundation partners with Nature Trust to rehabilitate Wied Ħarq il-Ħammiem

The Eden Leisure Foundation (ELF), the philanthropic arm of Eden Leisure Group, is pleased to announce its partnership with Nature Trust FEE Malta aimed at the rehabilitation of Wied Ħarq il-Ħammiem. This unique valley situated between St. George’s Bay, St. Julian’s, and Pembroke is one of Malta’s last remaining natural sanctuaries and is currently facing challenges from invasive species, waste dumping, and soil degradation.

This joint initiative will focus on fundraising and volunteer engagement. Initial funds will be allocated towards setting up irrigation systems, eradicating invasive species, and establishing a tree nursery to foster native flora, support rewilding efforts, rehabilitate wildlife, and conserve habitats. Subsequent funds will secure the valley’s protection for future generations.

Fundraising efforts include a voluntary one-euro addition to bills at various InterContinental Malta restaurants, an initiative that collected over €33,000 last year.

Kate de Cesare, chairperson of the Eden Leisure Foundation, elaborated on the choice of project: “While we support numerous organisations across Malta, we feel a special obligation to our immediate community, especially since this valley is in our neighbourhood. Wied Ħarq il-Ħammiem also has the potential to conserve rare and endangered species. We are excited to help bring this beautiful valley back to life for everyone to enjoy.”

The 2025 project was launched last week with a team of 40 volunteers from Eden Leisure, InterContinental, and Casino Malta, who collectively removed 580kg of waste in a single morning. Further volunteer sessions are scheduled throughout the year.

“Nature Trust FEE Malta is thrilled with its joint venture with the Eden Leisure Foundation, celebrating their shared commitment to safeguarding Malta’s natural heritage. We are particularly excited about the restoration and conservation efforts for Wied Harq il-Hammiem. The Eden Leisure Foundation’s dedication ensures this valley will be restored to its former glory for the enjoyment of future generations,” Steven Calascione, manager, Wied Ħarq il-Ħammiem Restoration Project, Nature Trust