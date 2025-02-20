Mapfre recognised for sustainability commitment by S&P, FTSE, and Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Mapfre continues to lead in sustainability, ranking among the top 10 insurers worldwide for ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance. In recognition of its commitment, the company has earned high ratings in several independent assessments:

S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA): Mapfre scored 81/100, a nine-point improvement from 2023, securing a place in the top 10 global insurers for ESG. The company has also been included in the prestigious Sustainability Yearbook 2025 for the sixth consecutive year.

FTSE4Good Index: Mapfre achieved a score of 3.9/5, surpassing the sector average of 3.4, reflecting its solid performance in governance, health and safety, anti-corruption, and climate change efforts.

Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP): Mapfre earned a “Leadership” rating (A-) for its strong efforts to combat climate change.

Top Employer: Recognized as one of the top 20 best companies to work for in Spain, Mapfre is praised for its commitment to fostering a positive work environment, promoting diversity, and retaining talent.

Mapfre is also a leader in socially responsible investment, offering five sustainable funds classified under Article 8 (SFDR) that integrate environmental and social criteria. These include Mapfre AM European Equities, Mapfre AM Iberian Equities, and Mapfre AM Good Governance, among others, with some carrying the SRI Label awarded by the French Ministry of Finance.

In Spain, Mapfre ranks fifth in the Merco Responsabilidad ESG España 2024 report, where it is the leading insurer in the country. The company’s ongoing efforts in transparency and governance have been recognized, placing it among the most responsible companies both in Spain and globally.