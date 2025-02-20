ICE Barcelona recap: thoughts and insides for the iGaming industry

Olegs Cernisevs, Doctor of Science and CTO of Blackcatcard, participated in ICE 2025, Barcelona. He shares some of the takeaways from panel discussions

One thing’s clear: staying compliant in the iGaming industry is becoming a full-time job. Governments across the world are rewriting the rules, slapping on new taxes, and making it nearly impossible to operate under a one-size-fits-all model. Even within the EU, the regulations can differ significantly. The Netherlands, for example, has already forced two major operators to withdraw from the market due to policy shifts. The unintended consequence? Unregulated gambling is thriving. If legal operators are pushed out, the black market fills the gap, and that’s bad news for everyone.

Another everlasting topic is, of course, crypto. Crypto is more than just an alternative payment method; it’s a cultural movement that aligns perfectly with the next generation of players. Operators that embrace crypto aren’t just offering another payment option; they’re attracting a tech-savvy audience that’s likely to stick around. That said, the legal landscape can also cause challenges. Crypto regulations are shifting fast, and companies need to stay compliant while leveraging the technology’s advantages.

But, of course, the industry is all about players. Getting them in the door is easy. Keeping them engaged? That’s the real challenge. The buzzword here is personalization – and it’s more than just offering local payment methods or translated interfaces. It’s about creating an experience that feels tailor-made. Players need to feel like they belong to a community, not just a platform. AI is making this easier than ever by analyzing behavior and adapting offers in real time.

Beyond personalization, we’re seeing a shift toward gamified financial ecosystems – where players aren’t just spinning reels but interacting with an entire rewards-driven environment. Think tokenized loyalty programs, exclusive bonuses, and seamless payment integrations.

ICE 2025 made one thing clear: gambling is evolving fast, and the companies that adapt will thrive. Regulations are getting tighter, cybersecurity threats are escalating, and the battle for player retention is more intense than ever. But operators can stay ahead of the curve with the right strategies: smart payments, AI-driven personalization, crypto adoption, and regulatory compliance.

You can find a detailed report here.