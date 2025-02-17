Over three tonnes of waste collected from Lazzaretto seabed

Over 3,200 kgs of scrap metal, tyres and glass was collected from the seabed next to the Lazzaretto in Manoel Island, thanks to a collaborative effort by Coast is Clear, Calypso Sub Aqua Club, St John Ambulance & Rescue Malta, The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, MIDI plc and several volunteers.

While thanking the NGOs for spearheading this initiative, Mark Portelli, CEO of MIDI, said that: “We are proud to collaborate with environment NGOs which are committed to raise awareness about sustainability and preserving Malta’s vital natural asset, the sea, free from litter and waste.”

Mark Galea Pace, founder of Coast is Clear, extended his appreciation to the NGOs for their collaboration and commitment to make this event happen. Galea Pace also emphasised Coast is Clear’s enduring commitment to fostering a cleaner environment and promoting sustainability.