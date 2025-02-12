BOV commemorates International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Bank of Valletta proudly commemorated the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where professional women with diverse academic backgrounds can thrive. As the financial sector evolves, with advancements in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Analytics shaping the financial world, BOV is positioning itself as Employer of Choice in Malta by offering exciting career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM).

To commemorate this international day, the Bank celebrated the achievements of a number of employees who are taking the leading role in the Bank’s transformation journey. Several colleagues shared their experience with essential insights that serve as inspiration to other women wishing to take up roles in this important field.

Annalise Azzopardi, an MSc Statistics graduate, uses her analytical skills to transform complex data into valuable business insights. “I apply my statistical expertise to help the Bank make informed decisions, enhancing processes and optimising customer experiences. Logical thinking and problem-solving are at the heart of what I do.” Meanwhile, for Marija Vella in the Bank’s Data Intelligence Hub, while her PhD in Data Science was a major milestone, it is her ability to use this background to mentor her team that fuels her passion. “One of my proudest moments was leading my team to victory in an internal challenge. Seeing a group of individuals collaborate, innovate, and achieve success reinforces my belief in the power of mentorship.”

While these employees acknowledged the progress made in gender diversity, the journey hasn’t always been easy. As Test Manager Nadette Rapinett stated, “It is challenging to be the only woman in the room in male-dominated spaces. Early on it was difficult to share ideas in large groups, however, after one of my suggestions was implemented, it gave me the confidence to speak up more and embrace my voice.”

As Bank of Valletta continues its digital transformation, careers in Data, AI, and Analytics are becoming key aspects of the financial sector. Claudette Pace, Head Employer Branding at the Bank, highlights BOV’s commitment to fostering an inclusive STEM culture. “At BOV, we are proud to provide career opportunities in STEM, ensuring that women have the resources, mentorship, and support they need to succeed. We are shaping a future where diversity drives innovation and where women in science, technology and data serve as important pillars of the Bank’s transformation journey.”