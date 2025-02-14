AX The Palace awarded as a Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Hotel

AX The Palace has announced that it has been recommended by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority in luxury travel. This esteemed recognition underscores AX The Palace’s commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality and a memorable guest experience, complemented by high quality service.

Forbes Travel Guide is well known for its rigorous selection process, assessing hotels based on service, facilities, and overall guest experience. This recommendation highlights AX The Palace as a top choice for travellers looking for comfort and elegance in the heart of Sliema.



“We are honoured to receive this prestigious recommendation from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Mr Kevin Callus, Senior General Manager of AX The Palace. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, who continuously strive to provide an outstanding experience for our guests. It motivates us to further elevate our service standards and reinforce our position as one of Malta’s leading hotels.”



Claire Zammit Xuereb, Director of Hospitality & Care at AX Group, also commended the Management team and workforce for their dedication and commitment. “Following 17 years since its inception, AX The Palace has been achieving great results year in, year out. I have a lot of pride in this team, and I am grateful for bringing home this important recognition by Forbes Travel Guide.”

AX The Palace, one of AX Hotels’ flagship properties, exemplifies a unique blend of contemporary design, comfort and personalised service. Guests will discover its distinctive Designer Collection alongside a range of accommodation options, all complemented by a standout rooftop infinity pool that offers panoramic views of the surrounding area. Enhancing the guest experience further, the hotel features an array of dining experiences, including the award‐winning Asian Fusion restaurant, TemptAsian, while its extensive facilities – which include well-appointed conference spaces, versatile meeting rooms, a spa and fitness centre – ensure that both leisure and business travellers are catered for.