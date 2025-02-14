APS Bank introduces Inclusion Networks to strengthen colleagues’ support

APS Bank has announced the launch of its Inclusion Networks, a new initiative aimed at fostering a sense of belonging and providing dedicated support for colleagues. The first of these networks, the Caregivers Inclusion Network, was created to assist colleagues who care for children, elderly parents, or dependent loved ones.

The network provides: Peer support and access to relevant resources; guidance on caregiver-focused policies; and a platform for open dialogue and actionable change.

To celebrate the launch, APS Bank hosted an empowering session, Strengthening the Inner You, on January 27 at the Head Office, Swatar. Led by Daphne Grech Cumbo, a certified coach and trainer, the session focused on enhancing well-being, embracing personal identity, and building confidence in caregiving roles. The event opened with a speech by Tanya Borg, Senior Branch Manager, who shared real-life experiences, highlighting the strength and perseverance of caregivers, and the importance of self-care and circles of support.

Susan Vella, Corporate Culture and Change Manager at APS Bank stated, “The launch of the Inclusion Networks reflects our commitment to creating a culture where everyone feels valued and supported. These networks are a step towards building a more inclusive and connected community within APS Bank.”

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the delivery of APS Bank’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategy. By seeking to understand and support colleagues’ needs, the Bank aims to empower its workforce and ensure that its culture is inclusive and forward-thinking.