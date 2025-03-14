BOV opens first financial well-being centre in Gozo

Bank of Valletta’s former agency in Ta’ Sannat has been renovated and transformed into a fully-fledged Financial Well-being Centre, with a refreshed look and an exclusive, personal and welcoming environment.

The official launch of the new Financial Well-being Centre at Ta’ Sannat follows the opening of the first such Centre in Floriana last summer. It adopts the same holistic approach to service delivery, with customers able to apply for new products and services in an environment that offers full privacy and comfort. Services offered by the Centre include personal loans, home loans, insurance and investment products, financial planning and retirement planning.

During the official opening, Bank of Valletta CEO, Kenneth Farrugia spoke about the Bank’s commitment to continue strengthening its services in Gozo. “The opening of the Financial Well-being Centre in Gozo builds on the success achieved by our Floriana outlet. This new Centre continues to drive our level of service upwards to meet the high levels that our customers have come to expect from us. From this location in Ta’ Sannat, we can now offer our customers residing in Gozo the privacy and flexibility necessary to help them meet their financial goals. Introducing further service enhancements to the Gozitan community is an integral part of our strategy. Apart from this new Centre, we also introduced a new ATM, bringing the total number of ATMs in Gozo to nine.”

BOV Chief Personal and Wealth Officer, Simon Azzopardi encouraged the Bank’s customers in Gozo to take full advantage of the newly opened Financial Well-being Centre. “We understand that on a small island like Gozo, nowhere is too far. The Ta’ Sannat Financial Well-being Centre can easily be reached and is a great place to act as a one-stop shop for all our customers residing in Gozo. While our main Branch in Victoria and the Agencies in Nadur, Xagħra and Xewkija will keep offering customers day-to-day services, Ta’ Sannat will cater for service by appointment. Customers can choose to be served by the Relationship Officer they are accustomed to but opt to specifically meet at one of the meeting rooms in this newly refurbished Centre, privately and confidentially during their preferred time slot.”

The official launch of the new Financial Well-being Centre at Ta’ Sannat.

Apart from the new ATM in Ta’ Sannat, the Bank also introduced another deposit-taking ATM in Xagħra. The Bank now has nine ATMs located in Victoria, Mġarr, Marsalforn, Nadur, Xagħra, Xewkija and Ta’ Sannat.

Together with the CEO and the Chief Personal and Wealth Officer, present for the official opening, were Chief Commercial Officer Simon Grech and Ta’ Sannat Mayor Philip Vella.