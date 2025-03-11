Epic Malta joins global telecom leaders in shaping the future of digital innovation at MWC 2025

Epic Malta participated in this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, joining global telecom leaders in discussions on the future of digital connectivity. As the recipient of the prestigious Ookla® Speedtest Award for the second consecutive year, Epic reaffirmed its position as Malta’s fastest and best mobile provider while exploring advancements in mobile technology, 5G development, and digital transformation.

Epic CEO Pierre Etienne Cizeron, who accepted the award on behalf of the company, highlighted Epic’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.

“We are not just building the fastest network in Malta; we are shaping the future of connectivity in the country. This award is a reflection of our long-term vision—one that places our customers at the centre of an ever-evolving digital experience,” said Cizeron.

Epic’s network success is underpinned by rigorous infrastructure upgrades and technological advancements. The Ookla Speedtest Award is based on comprehensive analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken via Speedtest® across all major operators in Malta. Epic’s Speed Score™ for Q3-Q4 2024 ranked the highest, reaffirming its position as the leader in mobile network performance.

Epic’s presence at MWC25 was more than an awards ceremony; it was an opportunity to showcase its roadmap for the future. The company is spearheading advancements in IoT, AI, and 5G integration, ensuring that Malta remains at the forefront of digital innovation. Epic is building a future-proof network that supports businesses, consumers, and the ever-growing demands of a digital-first economy.

By continuously pushing the boundaries of telecommunications, Epic is not just leading in speed – it is shaping Malta’s digital future, one award at a time.