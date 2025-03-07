Empowering women empowers society

March 8 is more than just a celebration; it is a call to action

Women who manage to paddle through life happenings, work, hobbies and family duties are to be cherished, admired and respected for all their strength and commitment.

However, a question to ponder is whether women need to stretch themselves this far. It’s one thing doing so much out of choice; it’s another if these women have no other option. Perhaps the inclination to exceed one’s limits comes naturally to some women. Some are even referred to as “superwomen” or “supermoms” – a title which is carried with pride while failing to acknowledge that that same title is also possibly failing us miserably.

Globally, women perform a striking amount of unpaid care work. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), women spend three times more time on unpaid work than men worldwide, with this reality being more evident in some regions, as well as the main reason behind women being unable to enter the workforce (ILO, 2024).

While this is context-dependent, the general tendency is for women to prioritise household needs and provide care as needed (UN Women, 2025).

Complementing this social expectation with the steady rise in the cost of living poses further challenges as not entering the workforce, presumably out of choice for caregiving, is no longer an option. The first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911, to honour and celebrate women as they thrived for improved working conditions and voting rights both in Europe and the United States (ILO, 2024). Since 1911, a lot has changed and improved across different areas, yet the feat is far from achieved.

Women’s rate of tertiary education enrolment and graduation in Malta, has improved significantly over recent years, with a notable presence in social sciences, humanities and education. Rising from a mere 10 per cent two decades ago to a strong 34 per cent, the rate of tertiary educated women marks a substantial improvement (IMF EU Dept., 2025) .

Nonetheless, unfortunately, women still encounter challenges translating their qualifications into corresponding career opportunities (IMF EU Dept., 2025). While the participation of women in senior public administration roles holds a strong representation, women tend to be underrepresented in leadership roles in other sectors, including businesses (IMF EU Dept., 2025). Directives such as the Equal Treatment Directive, the Gender Equality Directive, and the Women on Boards Directive all contribute to strengthening the representation of women in senior positions and preventing gender-biased discrimination. Nonetheless, this remains one of the most salient challenges with a need for ongoing care and attention (IMF EU Dept., 2025).

In Malta, female labour force participation increased significantly in the past two decades, rising from 36 per cent in the early 2000s to 73 per cent in 2025 (IMF EU Dept., 2025). This increase was particularly notable for women aged between 25 and 49. While a higher share of women tends to work part-time, this increased participation reflects an increase in full-time employment. This overall change also reflects a diversified labour force over the last decade, where foreign women by the year 2023, represented approximately one-third of employed women in Malta (IMF EU Dept., 2025). While income gaps across age, occupation, economic activity, education, gender and immigrant status have narrowed substantially, they still persist (IMF EU Dept., 2025).

Is it about being able to do more? Or is it about doing less for more?

Women need a society and a system which supports their well-being. They need a safe environment where they can live peacefully, knowing they can willingly choose if, when and how they can raise a family. Women need security for the future, knowing their children can have a decent chance at life, whether it’s education, career, health or, most importantly, quality of life. Women need the freedom to express their individuality without fear while embracing change. Women need money. Not anybody’s – just their own because everybody does. What women need is essentially what anyone contributing to life needs. These are not women’s needs – they are everyone’s needs.

For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment

The theme chosen for this year’s International Women’s Day focuses on the need for universal rights and empowerment for all women and girls, calling for strategic efforts to pursue gender equality and #AccelerateAction (IWD, 2025). International Women’s Day is a stark reminder that empowering women is not only for women. When women are empowered, the whole community is empowered. March 8 is more than just a celebration; it is a call to action.